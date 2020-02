Wildlife in Khao Yai

Flora and fauna

Khao Yai National Park is comprised of dry evergreen forest, dry deciduous forest, tropical moist evergreen forest, hill evergreen forest and grasslands. It has a rich diversity of plants with around 2,000 species.

The list of mammal, bird and reptiles species below are collected from number of websites and publications, it is not necessarily complete or accurate. Some species may have been extinct from the park, especially some bird species may have been visiting the park accidently or not identified correctly.

